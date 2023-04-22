Only half of Dr Tony Holohan’s Trinity salary would have been ‘covered by funding plan’

Former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan would have received a “contribution” of up to half his €187,000 salary at most, even in the event a plan to move him to Trinity College Dublin with €2m-a-year research funding had been accepted.

Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt insisted this week that the plan had been for the Health Research Board (HRB) to pay an annual €2m in research funding, with Dr Holohan’s salary coming out of that tranche and not from the Department of Health.

The HRB has already made it clear to Maura Quinn, whose review into the controversy was published this week, that it knew nothing of this proposal put forward in March last year and was not consulted.

Asked this week if it was normal for the HRB to include a salary payment when allocating funding, a spokeswoman said it only applied in a limited number of research funding awards.

“For a limited number of awards in areas of strategic importance, the HRB will consider a contribution towards salary – typically up to 50pc – for the principal investigator as part of an overall research application,” she said.

The response raises the question of why this major pay issue was not examined and clarified in advance when Mr Watt wrote a letter of intent setting out the research funding, including salary plan, to Trinity in March last year.

It is unclear where the €90,000-plus to make up Dr Holohan’s salary would have come from, whether he would have seen his pay halved and whether it would have been a matter for the Department of Health to provide the difference.

In the event, Dr Holohan chose not to take up the Trinity job following the controversy.

The review by Ms Quinn said the proposal surrounding the €2m in research funding bypassed protocols.

In evidence to the Oireachtas Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform this week, Mr Watt repeatedly asked what protocols were being referred to.

The conclusion of Ms Quinn’s review, that any financial award for research would be subject to competition, was confirmed by the HRB.

Ms Quinn said the “substantial proposed funding commitment of €2m a year until the retirement of the chief medical officer bypassed all of the accepted protocols for research funding and was linked atypically to one named individual”.

The HRB spokeswoman said yesterday: “Selecting these awards is always subject to our existing processes of open competition and international peer review.

“These awards would typically be for up to five years maximum and there are no circumstances where funding is directed at a pre-named individual before the competition is opened.”

The HRB spokeswoman said yesterday the body does not provide salaries for principal investigators separate from a detailed research proposal.

“Applications must include details on both the research track record of the applicant and details of the associated research programme,” she added.

Mr Watt was asked this week if he should have sought permission from the Department of Public Expenditure about Dr Holohan’s secondment. He said he did not need the department’s sanction.

A spokeswoman for the department said its role in sanctioning secondments is only within the civil service.

