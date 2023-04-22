| 8.5°C Dublin

Only half of Dr Tony Holohan’s Trinity salary would have been ‘covered by funding plan’

Former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan. Photo: PA/Brian Lawless
Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt. Photo: Collins Photos

Former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan. Photo: PA/Brian Lawless

Former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan. Photo: PA/Brian Lawless

Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt. Photo: Collins Photos

Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt. Photo: Collins Photos

Former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan. Photo: PA/Brian Lawless

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan would have received a “contribution” of up to half his €187,000 salary at most, even in the event a plan to move him to Trinity College Dublin with €2m-a-year research funding had been accepted.

Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt insisted this week that the plan had been for the Health Research Board (HRB) to pay an annual €2m in research funding, with Dr Holohan’s salary coming out of that tranche and not from the Department of Health.

