Only 10pc know correct course of action if they have possible symptoms of Covid

A majority of people are struggling to understand the current Covid-19 public health advice, thus increasing the risk of passing on the virus, it emerged yesterday.

The latest ESRI tracker survey on Covid-19 behaviour reveals just one in 10 know the correct way to act if they have possible symptoms of Covid-19.

It revealed the large majority of the population thought symptomatic people should take an antigen test and only self-isolate if it is positive.

Fewer than 10pc knew the advice is to self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms have gone.

Fewer than one in five knew advice on close contacts had changed, while willingness to take a booster vaccine has fallen.

More parents have also decided against getting a Covid-19 vaccine for their five to 11-year-olds .

The research, which has been monitoring the nation’s response during the pandemic since early 2021, surveyed people from March 15-22, giving good insight into how the nation is responding to Covid-19 after the February 28 ditching of compulsory face masks.

It showed how many people were at a loss about what to do to reduce Covid-19 spread, as Omicron’s BA.1 and BA.2 versions left hospitals struggling and overwhelmed.

The report said the confusion may be linked to the extent to which people have tuned out from following news on Covid-19.

It found while overall social activity has reached levels not seen since last summer the number of close contacts is now significantly higher.

International travel is back to its autumn 2021 pandemic peak .

Until the end of February most people followed behaviours such as wearing a face mask and keeping a two-metre distance where possible.

But a dramatic change followed the dropping of mandatory restrictions at the end of February, with a sharp fall in wearing of masks on public transport, shops and to a lesser extent in workplaces.

People reported even steeper declines in how often other people wear masks, including staff in shops , compared to how often they themselves wear masks.

People were more worried with concern about the impact on hospitals but unlike the past it was not associated with a rise in more cautious behaviour.

The recent surge in infections impacted mood and led to a fall in well-being not recorded since early 2021.

The majority saw the Government’s response as appropriate but there was a rise in people believing it was not enough, climbing to 30pc.

It comes amid growing optimism the current wave is coming under control.

Yesterday saw 10,839 people testing positive through a PCR or home antigen test – an 83pc fall compared to the same day last week.

The positivity rate for people going for HSE PCR tests fell to 34.5pc yesterday with a seven-day rate of 38.3pc compared to 44.4pc on Monday.

There were 1,472 Covid-19 patients in hospital, down 63 on the previous day.

However, the number of these patients in intensive care stood at 59, up one.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, in his advice to the Government’s Covid-19 committee on Thursday, noted a significant proportion of infections are being seen in people over 65. As of March 29, some 74pc of Covid-19 positive patients in hospital were aged 65 and older.

However, of those hospitalised 51pc had no symptoms and were potentially infectious. One in three had no Covid-19 vaccine.

He said anyone with symptoms should self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms have resolved.

Anyone positive should self-isolate for seven days and the wearing of masks is advised on public transport and healthcare settings.

In other settings it should be based on individual risk assessment.

The real level of infection is higher than official figures, he warned.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly yesterday again ruled out any return of mandatory restrictions for now.

He said there is cautious optimism we are past the peak of the current wave.