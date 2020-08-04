Onlookers pay respects as John Hume's remains arrive at St Eugene’s Cathedral ahead of funeral tomorrow

Members of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) form a guard of honour as the coffin of John Hume is taken into St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry ahead of his funeral on Wednesday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

THE remains of John Hume were received at the great door of St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry as darkness fell on the town he loved so well.

His grieving family accompanied the casket, all but his son Aidan, who has to watch his father’s funeral online today from Boston.

Bishop Donal McKeown blessed the simple coffin of Ireland’s greatest peacemaker before it was brought down the nave for the saying of the ordinary prayers for all Catholics on the eve of their Requiem Mass.

The bishop earlier said that he had last seen John 18 months ago at the cathedral for the kissing of the cross, an Easter ceremony.

“John shuffled up with Pat and kissed the cross like anyone else. He was a frail old man at that stage, but he was there with his fellow Derry people. I was holding the cross at the time, and it’s the kind of thing that sticks in your mind.”

John Hume died almost four years to the day after the passing of Bishop Edward Daly of Derry, with both men in attendance at the civil rights march in January 1972 that turned into the infamous murder spree of the Parachute Regiment known to history as Bloody Sunday.

And John’s last appearance as a public figure was at the erection of a stone honouring Bishop Daly, organised by the SDLP, the party Hume helped to found. They gave him St Paul’s letter to the Corinthians to read aloud, Bishop McKeown said. “Love is patient, love is kind - do you know, he read it like Micheál MacLiammoir.

“He was not able to frame his own words or thoughts at that stage, but he could read from a text, and he did so beautifully.”

The family asked for people to stay away from the church in this time of Covid, but to recite Pope Francis’ Prayer for Peace in their own homes, and perhaps to light a candle.

Party leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party Colum Eastwood outside St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry ahead of John Hume's funeral on Wednesday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Last night in Derry, after a day of incessant rain, the little nightlights, candles and tea lights began winking in windows across the city, even beyond the Peace Bridge, glistening too in many homes along the Waterside, fragile flickerings of a newfound solidarity.

The people respected the family request for a small attendance and for social distancing, as if to create distancing from the Belfast funeral of republican activist Bobby Storey last month. Even the holy water fonts were empty in St Eugene’s, a laminated notice asking the faithful to bless themselves without.

The vacuum cleaner had been droning in the cathedral from late afternoon, Olive Quigley, a voluntary church worker, doing her best for this son of Derry.

“Oh he was a lovely man, bless him. I met him plenty of times,” she said, nodding firmly, satisfied with her own contribution.

Peace maker: John Hume leads a large civil rights protest in Derry in 1968 as he diverts it away from confrontation with police. Photo: Trevor McBride

Her friend, Mary Molloy, who had been in John Hume’s family home in Glenview in the past, was helping out with dustpan and brush. “He was a lovely man,” she chimed. His mother Annie also a saint. He would be missed, no doubt about it.

There will be a message from Pope Francis at tomorrow's funeral Mass, understood to be conveyed by the Vatican Secretary of State, along with commendations from Bill Clinton, George Mitchell and others.

But the emphasis will be on keeping it a low-key and prayerful affair in keeping with the wishes of his widow Pat and the wider family.

Stewards are to be drawn from the ranks of Derry City FC, the club of which he was chairman and patron, and Brandywell personnel will also provide a guard of honour.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and a range of politicians and from the Republic are expected to attend, along with Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill, the First and Deputy First Ministers, and representatives of all the North’s main parties, including his own SDLP. Phil Coulter, a boyhood friend, now aged 78, will also attend.

But the family have asked people outside Ireland not to fly in to attend, hoping for it to be primarily a family and city affair.

Earlier tonight, there was dismay and disappointment among members of the congregation at the hijacking and burning out of two vans by dissident Republicans in the Creggan area of Derry.

“We’ll have to pray for them. It’s all we can do,” said one man entering the cathedral, on being asked about the violence. “They’re taking advantage of people being focused on this city, aren’t they? But it’s a low thing to do.”

The Hume family, by contrast, made a late decision to change the time of the removal when they learned it could cause the cancellation of scheduled prayer events. Instead a Mass and Rosary, normal for a Tuesday night, went ahead before the reception of the remains.

Once more the Hume name stood not for “them and us”, but only for an “us”, the cathedral staying open to honour him at the end of a routine day.

By contrast, St Columb’s cathedral on the height of the city - built in 1633 to St Eugene’s 1936 consecration - was closed yesterday, yet people in its vicinity were open-hearted towards Hume. “A peacemaker, aye. A good man,” said a woman from the other community, who still thought better of giving her name to a newspaper.

Youths sheltering from the rain beneath a bridge - within 50 yards of a gable announcing “Londonderry West Bank Loyalists, Still under siege, No Surrender,” were also generous. “A good fella, right enough. Did a lot,” said one, without embarrassment. His smoking mates cocked their heads in assent.

