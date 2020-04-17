Online commemoration to mark first anniversary of murdered journalist Lyra McKee's death

An online commemoration for journalist Lyra McKee will be held tomorrow to mark the first anniversary of her death.

Ms McKee was shot dead in the Creggan area of Derry city on April 18 last year as she observed rioting.

Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) will hold a virtual commemoration at 11am on Saturday morning using the hashtag #WeStandWithLyra on social media.

The NUJ is inviting media organisations, trade unionists, civil society leaders and members of the public to join in.

Media workers have been invited to share examples of Lyra's journalism, tributes, memories and pictures on Saturday morning.

In a statement, Secretary of the Irish NUJ, Séamus Dooley said: “In the current circumstances we will gather through social media, which she used so effectively, to celebrate Lyra’s legacy of hope and optimism. We ae asking members to take time at 11am to remember Lyra.

“Her partner and family will be in our thoughts as the NUJ community unites under the banner ‘WeStandWithLyra.’

“That slogan remains relevant; Lyra’s positive spirit serves as an inspiration in these dark days.”

Online Editors