One year on, laid-off Debenhams workers keeping up fight for their redundancy pay

Madeline Whelan had worked in the Debenhams store – previously Roches Stores – on Patrick's Street, Cork, since she was a teenager. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Madeline Whelan had worked in the Debenhams store – previously Roches Stores – on Patrick’s Street, Cork, since she was a teenager. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Anne-Marie Walsh

Her calls meant Micheál Martin couldn’t finish his porridge in peace.

But former Debenhams sales assistant Madeline Whelan is unapologetic about interrupting the Taoiseach’s breakfast.

