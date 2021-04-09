One year on, laid-off Debenhams workers keeping up fight for their redundancy pay

Her calls meant Micheál Martin couldn’t finish his porridge in peace.

But former Debenhams sales assistant Madeline Whelan is unapologetic about interrupting the Taoiseach’s breakfast.

Working in his Cork constituency, she and her colleagues hoped this might work in their favour when they rang, urging him to avoid a “Clerys mark two” after their employer went into liquidation.

It is a year to the day since the news broke in a blunt email.

The company announced it was going into liquidation on April 9. Staff were advised to consult Government websites. More than 1,000 jobs were lost.

Ms Whelan was on her way to the bank. She had to stand against the wall when she heard the awful news but eventually kept going, grasping the last bit of time she could before having to return home and tell her family.

Many of the workers still have belongings left in lockers inside the stores. One of them holds cash for a staff holiday.

The optimism that drove them to the picket lines during a pandemic is on the wane.

But the outrage over failing to get a redundancy package agreed with the British high-street giant a few years earlier is still there.

“We’re not going to get what we went out to get, really, at this stage,” she says.

“At the end of the day, we know we’re not going to get anything else. We’re not going to break them at this stage.”

Yet, she is still drawing up rosters so that pickets outside the shuttered Patrick’s Street store in Cork keep going.

The campaign began with socially distanced strikes. It escalated into stand-offs with men in trucks who had orders to remove stock. There were also sit-ins.

There have been talks, ballots and arrests.

Ms Whelan worked at the Patrick’s Street store in Cork ever since she took a summer job in Roches Stores after her Leaving Cert.

Her life helping customers in the warmth of the womenswear department has been replaced with drama, sometimes paranoia, and rough weather.

She has told colleagues not to tell anyone her name in case strangers standing near pickets would suddenly serve her with an injunction.

She confesses to lying through her teeth to a garda about whether the building was occupied during a sit-in, afraid her colleagues would be arrested in front of TV cameras. More recently, her parents have battled Covid.

The State has paid the basic, legally required statutory redundancy payment.

There is also €3m on the table, which is untouched.

This Government offer, which must be used for training or business start-ups, falls short of the estimated €11m that would be needed for the collectively bargained package.

Labour Court chair Kevin Foley concluded that this package no longer has legal force and that the liquidators are legally limited in what they can do to end the dispute.

The workers’ latest placards read: “Debenhams, one full year locked out, locked down, still undefeated.”

The calls to the Taoiseach are continuing. The latest one was made last week following a confrontation when trucks arrived to remove stock from the Blanchardstown store in Dublin.

“Good morning, we said,” Ms Whelan said. “I presume you’ve seen what happened in Blanchardstown. You’re allowing this to happen and asking us to stay home. A 62-year old grandmother was picked up off the floor.”

She said the calls to Mr Martin intensified in the run-up to Christmas. “We were desperate,” she said. “He told us in a Zoom meeting that he was sure we’d be in contact again. He said he could barely get his porridge eaten.”