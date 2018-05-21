An eyewitness to a violent brawl on one of the country's busiest roads has described how they saw one person bleeding from the head while another held a wheel brace.

'One was bleeding from the head and the other had a wheel brace' - Eyewitness describes bizarre M50 'altercation'

The incident, which gardai believe was between members of the same family, took place at approximately 6.20pm yesterday evening on the M50 northbound.

It is believed that between five and six men were attacking one another and that weapons, including possibly a wheel brace, were used. It happened between junction 10 at Ballymount and junction 9 at the Redcow, and one man was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Am eyewitness told Independent.ie that he was driving home from work when he saw the altercation. "As I was driving along, cars started slowing down and it was hard to see ahead but it looked like people were avoiding the hard shoulder near Junction 10," the motorist said.

"At first it looked like a lot of people from afar but as I got closer it looked like four people gathered around this one car. Two of them were squaring up to each other, ready to fight. "I could see when I was driving past that one was bleeding from the head and the other had a wheel brace in his hand, as if he was after hitting him with it. The other two looked like they were shouting them on. "

"It was just an odd scene," he added. Independent.ie has also learned that the bizarre altercation between the group of men involved members of the same family.

A source said that the men involved are from both south Dublin and Longford, but are refusing to cooperate with gardai.

"It's not clear what this incident is over, but they're all related and it appears very much to be an internal family issue.

"It caused major traffic issues, and to fight one another on a busy motorway is obviously completely reckless," a source said. One man was seriously injured during the daylight brawl and was brought to Tallaght Hospital, where his condition is described as not life threatening.

Another man also suffered injuries, but refused medical attention and fled the scene in a Silver Sedona vehicle. Gardaí in Tallaght are carrying out an investigation into the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A garda spokesman said: "There was a serious disruption to traffic during this incident and Investigating Gardaí in Tallaght are eager to speak with any person who may have ‘Dash Cam’ footage of this incident or, who may have witnessed this incident are asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."

Online Editors