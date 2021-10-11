One thousand volunteers step up to test the capital’s air quality

Talbot Street in Dublin is a bustling assortment of city life where noise radiates from every inch of footpath and smells waft from a feast of eateries.

Now we are going to find out if there’s something else in the air – pollution.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and An Taisce want to find out how prevalent is nitrogen dioxide (NO2), the damaging gas that comes mainly from cars, trucks and buses.

One thousand volunteers all over Dublin have been issued with an NO2 test kit and the Irish Independent’s office on Talbot Street is part of the experiment.

The volunteers have attached an NO2 detecting test tube to a road-facing window of their home or workplace and in a month’s time, will return them to the EPA for analysis.

The results will provide the most comprehensive picture ever of the city’s NO2 hotspots and clear zones.

The EPA has some permanent air quality monitors around the city but Stephanie Long, senior scientist with the EPA, says they do not tell the full story.

“They can only tell us what’s happening in a given location,” she said. “NO2 levels can vary a lot from one area to the next. It depends on traffic but also on how built-up an area is.

“Streets with high buildings can create an urban canyon effect where there might not be as much traffic but all the pollution is trapped.”

Breathing in NO2 can cause coughs, wheezing and difficulty breathing. Prolonged exposure, however, can cause chronic respiratory problems or worsen existing conditions.

Most of the permanent monitoring points show results within EU limits with just one, near Heuston Station, being in breach.

But the EU looks at the annual average N02 concentration so it misses areas with periodic breaches. The EU limit, 40 micrograms per cubic metre, is also too high.

The World Health Organisation last month recommended a sharp reduction to 10 micrograms. Ms Long says that threshold could be breached in many places.

“We want to develop an air quality forecasting tool so if you want to go for a cycle or a run and are vulnerable to poor air quality, you can plan those activities around the places and times when pollution is forecast to be high,” she said.

“The solution of course is less traffic, more public transport and cleaner transport.”

Test results are due early next year. The project is to be repeated in Cork in 2022.