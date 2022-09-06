One-third of schoolboys playing online video games are 'exposed to harmful content'

Over a third of kids are allowed to go online “whenever they want”, the survey says

The number of children between eight and 12 years old with online social accounts has risen to 87pc, according to a major survey of 4,500 Irish primary school children.

The research, conducted by CyberSafeKids, also says that more than one in four kids has been bullied online, with the same amount seeing content that “bothered” them.

And almost one third of pre-teen boys are playing adult games and are “exposed to potentially harmful content”. This includes violent imagery, according to the report.

Over a third of kids are allowed to go online “whenever they want”, the survey says, while 95pc of eight-to-twelve year olds now have their own internet-connected smart device. One in seven say there are “no rules” at home for their online usage.

Two thirds say that they have been contacted by a stranger in an online game.

The annual survey, which was conducted among 4,500 children between last September and June of this year, includes a reported incident involving “sexually explicit and aggressive language” on a Snapchat group set-up by a group of sixth class children from different schools who were joining the same secondary school.

“Reading the explicit threats of physical assault and rape of my son in the most offensive, stomach-turning language, was horrendous,” the mother of one child involved in the reported incident is quoted as saying.

“We were able to take immediate action because my son told me what was happening, other parents also took action and there was an intervention from the school, which took a zero-tolerance approach to online bullying. I wasn’t vigilant enough and have taken steps to address that, but the duty of care cannot lie with the children and parents alone.”

The CyberSafeKids survey claims that 28pc of children have experienced bullying online, with a third of those children not telling anyone about it before being asked in the survey.

Meanwhile, over a quarter of kids have “seen or experienced something online in the last year that bothered them”. Almost a third then kept it to themselves rather than report it to their parents or someone else.

YouTube remains the most popular app (78pc), followed by TikTok (47pc), Snapchat (41pc) and WhatsApp (40pc).

When children post videos of themselves, they are more likely to do so on TikTok (74pc) or Snapchat (41pc) than on YouTube (20pc).

TikTok does not allow children under 13 to post content on its platform. However, its age enforcement rules are bypassed by tens of thousands of Irish pre-teen children who sign up each year.

TikTok is currently under investigation from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner for its data privacy standards.

“This year’s data shows that our young children are being exposed to vast amounts of inappropriate content that can be violent, disturbing, and sometimes of a sexual nature,” said CyberSafeKids’ CEO, Alex Cooney.

“Makers of video games and owners of the big social media platforms need to be doing much more with the vast profits they’re making, to monitor and remove harmful content on their services, especially when it relates to a child.

"We are contacted by members of the public with stories relating to children having negative experiences online – bullying, grooming, exposure to inappropriate content.

"We urge the Government to put in place legislation that will meaningfully hold the online service providers to account when things go wrong for a child online.”

The news comes after Instagram was fined a record €405m by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) for breaching the privacy of children.

The fine has been imposed for making accounts, phone numbers and email addresses of some child users between 13 and 17 public by default.