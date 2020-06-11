One-third of employees will be made redundant as Dublin diocese counts the devastating cost of Covid-19

One-third of staff working for the archdiocese of Dublin are set to lose their jobs as the financial cost of the Covid-19 pandemic is again laid bare.

Independent.ie has learned that the country's largest diocese is currently working on details of a voluntary redundancy scheme which it will offer its 82 staff.

A spokesperson for Archbishop Diarmuid Martin confirmed the proposed job cuts and said a restructuring process is expected to take some months to complete.

"Staffing levels could be reduced by one-third," said the spokeswoman. Such a measure could impact on as many as 28 of the 82 staff employed by the diocese.

Staff are to be offered support and advice mechanisms which will be paid for by the diocese.

The jobs affected are believed to be in the areas of parish pastoral workers, finance, human resources, communications and the diocese's chancery office.

Responding to the news, one Dublin priest, who wished to remain anonymous, told Independent.ie he was "gutted" for the diocese's pastoral workers, with whom he has worked.

"We could not have got through the pandemic without our lay parish colleagues and then, just when parishes are about to reopen, our diocese chooses to do this," he said.

Dublin diocese said that, like many organisations, it is facing increasing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic. It added that the closure of churches for almost three months had taken a toll.

The current crisis has compounded the sustained, decade-long drop in financial support in Dublin as congregations have shrunk, the diocese said.

Archbishop Martin's office told Independent.ie that the closure of churches for Mass since March had seen support for the share collection - the second collection at Masses - drop by 80pc between March and May this year compared with the same period last year. The Share collection supports poorer parishes and central services in the diocese.

Last month, Archbishop Martin announced that priests in Dublin had agreed to a 25pc cut to their incomes.

"A restructuring strategy to address this urgent situation is underway in an effort to reduce costs and plan for a sustainable future," the diocese stated.

In 2018, the diocese announced plans to sell 19 acres of land to the GAA at the former Holy Cross College seminary in Drumcondra, Dublin. The deal was worth in the region of €100million.

When asked why this money could not be used to cover staff salaries until Mass collections are back on track, Archbishop Martin's spokesperson said: "Only a portion of the funds to be raised by the sale [of the land] have been received as the sale is proceeding in stages. These are subject to restrictions under charities legislation and canon law. This is the same for other charitable donations."

"The use of restricted funds is under constant review. Many of the funds we have are clearly restricted for existing and future projects, including plans for sustainable forms of lay ministry."

The spokesperson added that the voluntary redundancy scheme is part of an overall restructuring plan for "a sustainable future" but she stressed that it would be attentive to the needs of all involved.

"Staff in the Diocesan Support Services and parish pastoral workers have been alerted to the fact that significant change is needed.

"What the future will look like for the diocese, parishes and central services is more uncertain due to the crisis we are now facing."