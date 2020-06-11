| 13.8°C Dublin

One-third of employees will be made redundant as Dublin diocese counts the devastating cost of Covid-19

As many 28 staff members will lose their jobs, confirms Archbishop's spokesperson

A spokesperson for Archbishop Diarmuid Martin confirmed the proposed job cuts and said a restructuring process is expected to take some months to complete. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Sarah Mac Donald

One-third of staff working for the archdiocese of Dublin are set to lose their jobs as the financial cost of the Covid-19 pandemic is again laid bare.

Independent.ie has learned that the country's largest diocese is currently working on details of a voluntary redundancy scheme which it will offer its 82 staff.

A spokesperson for Archbishop Diarmuid Martin confirmed the proposed job cuts and said a restructuring process is expected to take some months to complete.

