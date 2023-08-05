‘One thing Americans do really well is death’ – US-style cemeteries comes to Ireland
A former racing track at Portmarnock is being converted into a ‘memorial garden’. The childhood friends behind it discuss what the Irish can learn from the American way of ‘doing death’
Joggers run laps of the lake. Dog walkers stop to chat by a fountain. Cyclists trundle down tree-lined pathways. On the café terrace, mam and dad sip their coffees as they watch the kids race towards the playground. A few metres away, granny and grandad lie in their eternal rest.