One taken to hospital and Tallaght Bypass closed after serious crash in Dublin

Local traffic is being re-routed onto the M50. (Stock image)

One person has been taken to hospital following a serious road traffic collision on the N81 in Tallaght, Dublin, this afternoon.

The person has been taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The collision took place at around 4pm today near Tallaght Stadium and much of the traffic in South Dublin has been affected due to road closures.

The N81 (Tallaght Bypass) near Tallaght Stadium remains closed along with the Junction 11 exit on the M50 Northbound as Gardaí continue to deal with the collision.

Traffic is reported to be very heavy in Tallaght, Templeogue, Greenhills and Firhouse as a result.

"Gardai are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the N81 in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

"One person has been taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries. The road remains closed at this time,” garda spokesperson said.

Local traffic on the N81 is being re-routed onto the M50.

Road users intending to travel to this area are asked to consider alternative routes.