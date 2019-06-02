After two Irish climbers tragically lost their lives on Everest recently, adventurer John Burke has recalled his own experiences of the summit.

'One step at a time got me through place where dreams or nightmares are realised'

"Everest is a hostile place, but a place where climbers often dream about for many years, as I did. It's a place where your greatest dreams or nightmares can be realised. For me, it had a deep impact on my life, in particular on my journey to get there."

Speaking to the Sunday Independent he said: "The mind games are phenomenal. It's about eliminating all negative talk in your head so you are thinking straight and focused on nothing else."

The owner of the Armada Hotel, who is married to actress Aoibhin Garrihy, spent a decade training for the challenge. He said he spent a year-and-a-half visualising the journey with the help of video footage from those who had reached the summit.

"I studied hours and hours of video clips. I would spend night after night visualising myself climbing and moving through the different sections, clicking and disconnecting from the ropes. I could visualise my own hands going through that process," he said.

While on the mountain, John used special psychological techniques to help him: "I had the trigger 'E' written on my glove in Tipp-Ex. If I felt negative talk, I would look at that and it would trigger positive talk around endurance," he added.

Another mind hack that John used helped him to move short distances at a time. "I would visualise a spotlight up ahead. It might only be 20 steps but it would take 10 minutes to get there. So I would imagine a really bright light in front of me and went step-by-step to get there. Then, once I stepped under that 'spotlight', I imagined it was giving me positive thoughts, rejuvenating my body and filling me up with energy. As I stepped away, I would carry the benefits of those thoughts for another while."

For the final few days of the climb, John said he also removed his watch. "Even the number on a treadmill can create negative talk. How much have I done? How far have I to go? So the watch signified time and distance and waiting for the sun to rise. You have to keep the bubble positive so it was my way of removing a negative trigger."

But it was on the final 2km to the summit, when he collapsed in the snow, that a Sherpa gave him the simple advice he has held on to ever since. "I couldn't sustain the pace. My body was just not performing and - one by one - the team passed me by. The Sherpa looked at me and I just remember he was so adamant and he said, 'John, just one step at a time'.

"It was such a profound message and so simple but it was the final trick I needed to get there."

He defended people who follow their dream to the roof of the world.

"For those that don't return, they have lived their life to the fullest, believed and reached higher than many dare to dream."

He believes changes will come about on Everest at some stage.

"Pressure is now on Nepal's government for better controls," he said.

