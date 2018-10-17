The mother of a boy with a degenerative condition has said she fears something as simple as the common cold could prove fatal if he isn't given access to a life-changing drug.

'One single chest infection could be fatal' - mum of sick boy pleas for help from government

Sam Bailey (8) from Rathcoole Co Dublin was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) at 14 months old and requires round the clock care.

He landed in the Intensive Care Unit of our lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin on Sunday when his parents noticed a sharp deterioration in him.

The muscular degenerative condition, which means he cannot walk and has limited mobility, has led to a weakened immune system with a virus as simple as the common cold becoming a huge threat to his health.

“One single chest infection could be fatal it's as simple as that,” mum Fiona told Independent.ie.

"The situation is that it could just be a common cold but as soon as he gets an infection he ends up in ICU and he becomes alarmingly unwell.

“When he gets sick you count how lucky you are that he is here and getting better again. It’s difficult for kids with SMA and it’s difficult to keep him well.

On Sunday night, Sam presented at A&E after he was struggling to breathe.

“Everything from the time Sam was 13 months old until now was on a downward spiral for him.

“At the moment Sam starts his day with major chest physio, cough machines and then we do suctioning and then we do stretching of his limbs.

“It’s not a way for an 8-year-old boy to live,” Fiona added.

Fiona along with the parents of other children diagnosed with SMA in Ireland have been campaigning for a new “miracle” drug, Spinraza, which would improve his condition and standard of living by up to 30pc.

While countries including Canada and Switzerland have approved the drug for use, the HSE has yet to get on board to provide the drug for the approximately two dozen Irish people diagnosed here.

“There has never been a treatment before now… never a holistic thing to keep things as good as we can for as long as we can.

“Spinraza totally halts the disease and it builds on the person's strength and generally it would be a 20-30pc improvement.”

The drug which was approved at EU level last year would mean the difference in a winter spent in hospital for Sam, or one spent at home with his family.

“Last winter it was Christmas day when he started feeling unwell. This is two months earlier and we’re already here. There is no doubt well be back here again, and possibly numerous times.

A petition to the Health Minister Simon Harris to open up the drug in Ireland has gathered more than 40,000 signatures online and Fiona has written to the minister a number of times pleading for access.

A request for comment to the HSE was not answered at the time of publication.

Online Editors