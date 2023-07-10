‘One second Max was living, and the next he was not’ – funeral hears how Dublin teenager died while talking on phone to his father from Ios

The remains of Max Wall arrive for his funeral mass at The Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook, Dublin, today. Photo: Gerry Mooney

St Michael’s College student Max Wall was talking to his father on the phone when he died on the Greek island of Ios, mourners at his funeral mass heard today.

He was one of two former students of the Ballsbridge school who died while on a post-Leaving Cert holiday at the beginning of the month.

Fellow student Andrew O’Donnell died after an accidental fall while returning to his accommodation having left his group early on Saturday July 1.

Max died the next day while making his way to the ferry.

The Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook was full to capacity this morning for his funeral, where St Michael’s College chaplain Fr Paddy Moran told of how sudden his last moments were.

“Max was walking to the ferry when he died. He was talking to Niall, his father, who told me yesterday that Max sounded strong on the phone,” he said.

“One second Max was living, and the next he was not. It was as quick as that. Max did not suffer. He was not afraid. He died listening to the voice of the father who loved him. There is consolation in that,” he added.

Friends Max Wall (left) and Andrew O’Donnell

Max (18) is survived by his parents Fiona and Niall, his brother Charlie, grandparents Carl Laverty and Nuala Wall, and a wide circle of family and friends.

Niall Wall spoke strongly and proudly of Max at his Requiem Mass, and described the suddenness of his death as “a most profound cruelty”.

“Today marks the end of an eight-day journey for us, that with the most profound cruelty has not only taken Max from us but has robbed him of a bright future, and the sense of loss that we feel is so deep because of what he has lost,” he said.

Niall Wall also told of how Max had undergone very serious surgeries three years ago at Crumlin Hospital to replace a heart valve, and very soon afterwards to remove his spleen.

“We were very, very, lucky that he survived all of that. Before he went to surgery he was told exactly the dangers and how sick he was. He accepted that so stoically, and not once did he complain,” he said.

Mr Wall also praised his son’s ability to organise all their trips abroad, generally booking the best seat on the plane for himself. He said Max and his brother Charlie were great friends as well as siblings.

“His knowledge of the things he was interested in was staggering, and he took pride in taking control of his life,” he said.

Fr Moran said that only a few short weeks ago Max was part of the graduation ceremony that took place at St Michael’s.

“Whatever future I might have imagined for our students it never occurred to me that we would be gathered two months later for the funeral of Max. It is heart breaking to be gathered in the most tragic of circumstances. Our hearts are broken,” he said.

Throughout the mass Max was remembered as a young man with a larger-than-life personality who made a positive impact on everyone he met, a person who made a positive and valued contribution in all aspects of his life, and a man who overcame the challenges in his life.

Fr Moran said his school friends remember his life and his laughter, and his sense of fun.

Symbols of his life brought to the altar included a Manchester United jersey, to reflect his passion for his favourite team, a pool cue to represent all the good times he had with his friends and the strong friendships he made, a megaphone as a symbol of his loud personality and his love for supporting various teams, a signed Leinster jersey, and a school annual.

Prayers were also said for the family of Andrew O’Donnell, whose funeral will take place at the same church on Wednesday.

At the end of the mass, Max’s mother Fiona read WH Auden’s poem Funeral Blues.

“Max, our darling boy. We love you forever, we miss you dreadfully, you were a force of nature and your memory will live on,” she said afterwards.

President Michael D Higgins was represented by his Aide de Camp Commandant Deirdre Newell, and Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell was also in attendance.

Rugby stars Leo Cullen and Jamie Heaslip were among the mourners.

After Requiem Mass Max’s remains were brought through the summer rain to St Michael’s school as his classmates and current students walked behind.

From there, the cortege went to Kilternan Cemetery Park for the burial ceremony.