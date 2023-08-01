One person received a staggering six-figure jobseeker’s allowance overpayment, new social welfare data shows

More than €111m in welfare overpayments were uncovered last year, including one case where a person received almost €360,000 they were not entitled to.

The Department of Social Protection said there had been 71,121 cases discovered in 2022 where people had received more money than they should have.

The overpayment total was €111.67m, or around €1,570 per case uncovered.

However, some of the overpayments were hundreds of times higher than the average, with one person receiving €357,999 in jobseeker’s allowance they were not entitled to.

There were at least 10 cases involving sums of greater than €200,000, according to figures released under Freedom of Information (FOI) rules by the department.

Another person wrongly received €299,989 in jobseeker’s allowance, while a similar case was valued at €282,881.

Incorrect one-parent family payments worth €262,207 were made in one case uncovered by the department last year. There was also a €229,540 overpayment of illness benefit and a €228,168 overpayment of the non-contributory state pension to which the person had no entitlement.

The department said these large figures generally involved “irregular payments over a number of years” but which had been uncovered last year.

Of the €111.6m of overpayments reported last year, around €80.5m – or around 72pc – has already been recovered.

An information note said: “Recoveries refer to the amount recovered in that year, but the debt may not necessarily have been raised in that year.”

A spokesman for the department said the majority of people in receipt of a payment received what they were entitled to.

“Nevertheless, the department recognises that abuse of the welfare system is an ongoing reality and must be tackled proactively,” the spokesman added.

He said anti-fraud and control measures were in place to find cases of overpayment, to recover the money, and pursue prosecution of offenders when it was appropriate.

The spokesman added: “Overpayments can occur where a person provides false or misleading information in their application or through error on the part of either the claimant or the department.

“The value of overpayments when viewed as a percentage of scheme expenditure highlights that the vast majority of people in receipt of a payment from the department receive what they are entitled to.”

The department also said recovery of overpaid welfare was done without “imposing undue financial hardship” and that personal circumstances would be considered in determining any repayment plan.