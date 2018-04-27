One person killed, another seriously injured following head-on collision in Cork
- Serious collision in Macroom, Co Cork
- Motorists being urged to avoid M50 in Dublin as emergency services deal with overturned truck
ONE motorist has died and another suffered serious injuries after a head-on collision in Co Cork.
The incident occurred shortly before 2pm on the N22 Cork-Killarney road outside Macroom, not far from the well-known Carraigaphooca Castle.
The deceased is understood to be a man in his late 60s.
He is believed to have been the driver of one of the two vehicles involved.
Gardaí said the road is closed to facilitate a forensic examination.
An air ambulance was also alerted and attended the scene to help transfer the seriously injured motorist to Cork University Hospital (CUH).
The other motorist was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to CUH.
He had suffered multiple critical injuries and his condition could not be stabilised at the scene.
A third person, understood to be a passenger in one of the vehicles involved, suffer non-life threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, AA Roadwatch has advised motorists to "avoid the M50" until further notice.
There are long delays in both directions as emergency services deal with an overturned truck on the N4.
The N4 in Dublin is closed between the Liffey Valley and Lucan exits as recovery services try to remove the truck.
We're dealing with an overturned truck N4 outbound J2 Liffey Valley - J3 Lucan near Foxhunter pub. Firefighters, adv paramedics from Tallaght & Dolphins Barn stns on scene & @GardaTraffic. One lane open #Dublin #fire #traffic @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/9UpfesMzlE— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 27, 2018
Southbound delays on the M50 are back to the J4 Ballymun exit and northbound delays are from the J10 Ballymount exit.
Dublin Bus has diversions in place for routes 25a, 25b and 25d, 66a, 66b and 67 due to the closure of the N4.
A garda spokeswoman said the truck driver was taken to Blanchardstown Hospital "as a precaution" but his injuries are not believed to be serious.
