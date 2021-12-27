One person has died, and two others critically injured in separate road traffic incidents

One man has died, and two other people have been critically injured in two separate road traffic incidents in counties Wexford and Louth.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Ballintore, Ferns Co Wexford at around 5.20pm yesterday.

A two-vehicle collision occurred and the male driver, aged in his 20s, and sole occupant of the first car was fatally injured.

His body was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman in her mid-50s, was seriously injured.

She was rushed by ambulance to St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin where her condition was last night described as critical.

The road remained closed overnight and the examination of the scene will begin this morning.

Meanwhile, a man is in critical condition following a road traffic incident in Co Louth on Christmas night.

At approximately 11.35pm on Saturday emergency services were alerted to reports of a man lying on the Newry Road, close to the Newry Bridge in Dundalk.

The man, aged in his 20s, was removed from the scene by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where his condition was described as serious.

He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It is believed that the man was travelling on a black electric bicycle in the vicinity of Newry Road prior to the incident.

Gardaí in Wexford and Louth have appealed for any witnesses to the incidents to come forward. Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk garda station on 042 9388400, Enniscorthy garda station on (053) 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.