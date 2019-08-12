One person dies following morning collision between truck and car in Cork

ONE person has died following a collision between a truck and a car in Cork.

The accident occurred on the N20 Cork-Limerick road at New Twopothouse, on the outskirts of Mallow early this morning.

Gardaí, Cork Fire Brigade and paramedics raced to the scene following the collision.

One person, who is believed to have been travelling in the car, was treated for critical injuries.

Tragically, they were pronounced dead before they could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Gardaí immediately closed the section of road involved to facilitate the work of the emergency services.

Forensic accident scene investigators are now inspecting the section of road involved.

The N20 is now partially closed to traffic on the Mallow side of New Twopothouse with diversions in place for motorists travelling between Cork and Limerick.

Gardaí have urged motorists to avoid the area if possible or to follow the diversions now signposted.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Mallow Gardaí.

The accident is the second fatal collision in Cork in 48 hours after a teen died in a single vehicle accident outside Midleton over the weekend.

The 18-year-old was hospitalised with serious injuries following the incident near Midleton, Co Cork, on Saturday morning.

He was brought to Cork University Hospital for treatment with what were described as severe head injuries but sadly died yesterday.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident on the N25 in Castle­redmond, Midleton, about 1.20am.

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident.

Gardaí have also notified the local coroner of the death and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

In a separate incident yesterday, two cyclists were hospitalised, one with serious injuries, while four others were also hurt when at least one cyclist was in collision with a car during a cycling event in Co Clare.

The collision occurred about 11.30am at Firgrove, near Shannon.

The cyclists were travelling along the R458, which runs parallel to the N18 dual carriageway, when the incident occurred.

It is understood one cyclist was in collision with an oncoming vehicle and he then hit five others, bringing a group of cyclists crashing to the ground.

Event road crews quickly jumped into action and raised the alarm while the crew of a private ambulance that had been travelling with the event began to assess and treat the injured.

One cyclist was said to have sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the incident.

A total of 93 people have now lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year, compared to 86 over the same period in 2018.

There have also been 82 serious collisions in the first eight months of the year.

