One person has died following a house fire in Co Kerry.

The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning, December 26, at a property in the Glenflesk area, near Killarney.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene and the fire has been extinguished by local fire services.

The body of a person has been recovered from the premises. The body remains at the scene and the coroner has been notified. No other injuries have been reported.

Gardaí said a post mortem examination “will direct the further course of any investigation”.

“A technical investigation of the scene will be conducted and enquiries are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.