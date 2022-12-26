| 3.3°C Dublin

breaking One person dead following house fire in Kerry

Stock image Expand
Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

/

Stock image

Paul Hyland

One person has died following a house fire in Co Kerry.

The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning, December 26, at a property in the Glenflesk area, near Killarney. 

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene and the fire has been extinguished by local fire services.

The body of a person has been recovered from the premises. The body remains at the scene and the coroner has been notified. No other injuries have been reported.

Gardaí said a post mortem examination “will direct the further course of any investigation”.

“A technical investigation of the scene will be conducted and enquiries are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy