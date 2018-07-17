A MAN in his 60s and a 16-year-old boy have died after their fishing boat capsized.

One of two men who tragically drowned after boat capsized off Donegal coast named locally

A third man, aged in his 50s who was part of the fishing group, was in a stable condition in hospital last night after he was rescued.

The three had set off from Malin Pier in Co Donegal around midday and were just minutes into their fishing trip, and less than a kilometre out to sea, when their 15ft boat capsized.

A major rescue operation was launched after tourists staying in a nearby holiday cottage heard their cries for help.

However, by this time, the three had been in the water for a considerable period of time.

Malin Head Coast Guard station was contacted immediately and a rescue mission was launched just after 4pm.

The man in his 50s and the teenager were quickly recovered from the sea.

The teenager was the first to be rescued and was pulled from the water by a local fishing vessel.

He was taken by the Coast Guard’s Rescue 118 helicopter from the pier at Malin Head to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Derry, where he tragically died.

He was from Derry but had strong connections with the Inishowen area.

The man in his 50s was rescued a short time later.

He was understood to be in a stable condition in hospital last night.

The man in his 60s was recovered just before 6pm, along the shoreline. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

He was last night named locally as Gerry Doherty from Carndonagh, Co Donegal.

Local councillor Albert Doherty knew Mr Doherty having spent a number of years at school with him in Carndonagh.

He said it was “tough news for the local area” to hear that he had passed away.

He paid tribute to him as a hard worker who had previously travelled to Australia and England for work.

The councillor also said Mr Doherty’s father had died in a drowning accident years ago.

The rescue operation involved lifeboat crews from the Lough Swilly RNLI, the Malin Head Coast Guard and the Coast Guard 118 helicopter.

Spokesman for Lough Swilly RNLI Joe Joyce confirmed the alarm was raised after the shouts of the fishermen were heard by visitors staying in the nearby cottage.

"The party had left around midday but the first person was not recovered until after the alarm was raised around 4pm," he said.

"They were in the water a long time. The alarm was raised by people staying in a cottage just above the pier when they heard shouts for help," he added.

There is no indication yet as to what caused the boat to capsize.

Online Editors