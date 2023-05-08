‘One of the saddest days in our history’ – young footballer dies hours after his team win league

Strabane Athletic announced the death of their player on Sunday.

A young Co Tyrone footballer who helped his team become champions of the Saturday Morning League died hours after they lifted the trophy.

Rory Carlin played on the Strabane Athletic FC squad which won the title on Saturday.

His teammates posed for photographs on the pitch as they celebrated the victory, but now they have been left devastated.

“Today is one of the saddest in the short history of the Club with the news that our player Rory Carlin has passed away,” the club posted on social media on Sunday.

"Rory was a member of the Championship winning Saturday Morning League squad and now hours later we hear this devastating news.

"There are no words we can offer to Rory’s family only our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy.

"Everything pales into insignificance when a young life is lost.

"Rory will never be forgotten by a deeply shocked Strabane AFC.

"His manager, coaches and fellow players are numbed by this awful tragedy.

“Rest in Peace Rory.”

Hundreds have tributes have been posted online including many from teammates who celebrated their win with a trip to Donegal Town.

"Rory Carlin you would've been proud and should've been there,” one friend wrote.

"You helped us achieved this accolade, for that we all are grateful.

"After receiving a late cancellation message, I would never have imagined waking up this morning to hear that you are no longer with us bud.

"Words mean nothing now.”

The heartbroken pal extended condolences to Rory’s mum, dad, bothers and wider family circle.

"I am so so sorry for your loss,” they added.

"From the Strabane AFC wider community, if there's anything we can help with we will endeavour to do all we can.

"You were a genuine, polite and lovable lad and you weren't a bad baller on your day as well .

"Your presence will be sadly missed. Until we meet again bud (make sure there's a place in that football club above for me now).

"Fly high Rory and look over your loved ones, over the hardest of days ahead.”

Rival football clubs have also offered heartfelt condolences.

"Deepest sympathies to everyone involved at Strabane Afc and the family of Rory from everyone at Gilford Crusaders Football Club,” the club posted online.

“May he RIP.”

Rory previously played for Strabane Sigersons GAA following in the footsteps of his mum Karen and brother Ryan.

"Rory was a past player with Sigersons and represented the club in the 2016 Juvenile Championship Final against Moortown,” the club posted.

"Rory is pictured in the front row ahead of the final.

“We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the Carlin and Casey families on their very sad loss.

“The two families have been long-term supporters of our club.

"His mum Karen was one of the founding players of Sigersons ladies with other family members having strong links to the club.

“We also offer our condolences with all Rory’s friends within Sigersons and Strabane Athletic.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh anam.”

Meanwhile councillor Jason Barr has urged the local community to rally around Rory’s family.

"My Thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences are with the Carlin family this evening on the untimely death of their son and brother Rory,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Death is very hard to comprehend and deal with especially when it’s sudden and someone so young

“Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks ahead.

“Another sad day for the town of Strabane.

“Rest in peace.”