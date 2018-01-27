'One of the good guys' - Tributes paid to cyclist killed after collision with car
A cyclist who was killed when his bike was involved in a collision with a car has been described as "one of the good guys" by his clubmates.
Tributes have been pouring in for father-of-three, Noel McDermott, who died following the crash in Co Donegal on Friday evening.
The incident happened at Ards Beg, Gortahork at around 4pm.
Mr McDermott was a member of St Eunan's GAA club in Letterkenny and Errigal Cycling club.
Both have paid heartbreaking tributes to the popular dad.
"Always smiling, always willing to help and a determined racer, Noel was the ultimate clubman," a member of Errigal Cycling club wrote on Facebook.
"There are no words. We have lost a friend and clubmate. His family have lost a husband, a father, a son, a brother, an uncle, a brother-in-law," St Eunan's GAA club said.
"One of the good guys, if you didn't know Noel, he was the guy out in the car park at O'Donnell Park when the big games were on, be it Donegal or the seniors and reserves at home in the league, Noel was there, missing the game - missing the game so that everything was ok for patrons in the car park."
His funeral is due to take place on Tuesday.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
Online Editors