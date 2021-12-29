One of the first Covid-19 vaccination clinics for priority children held today at Citywest centre

One of the first HSE Covid-19 vaccination clinics for children aged between five and 11 has been held at Citywest today.

Vaccines are being introduced for children in this age group over the coming weeks, with children at highest risk from Covid-19 being offered vaccines first, in line with the guidance of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

Clinics are being run in paediatric hospitals or vaccination clinics for children, with the vaccine rollout for 5 to 11 year olds set to continue over the coming weeks through the HSE’s vaccination centres.

Children in this age group who have a health condition that puts them at risk of severe illness from Covid-19, or live with someone who us at higher risk from Covid-19 can be registered for their vaccine now.

All other children will be invited to register during January 2022.

Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said: “The children’s vaccine is a source of relief and hope for many parents all over the country who have vulnerable children, or whose child is living with someone at higher risk.

"This vaccine has shown to offer protection from Covid-19, and will be given to children of this age in a smaller dose than the adult dose. We are encouraging parents and guardians to visit our website where they will find information to help make an informed decision when it is time for their child to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine.”

Chief Medical Officer of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), Dr Allan Goldman is urging all eligible children to avail of vaccination. “Although severe disease is rare, it does occur and can occur in children who were previously well. We would urge parents to seek information on the vaccination from reputable and scientific sources like hse.ie.

“A small number of patients of CHI at Temple Street, Crumlin, Tallaght and Connolly identified as in the highest clinical risk by paediatricians, are being vaccinated at the earliest opportunity at a dedicated clinic.

"If parents know that their child has an underlying medical condition, we would urge them to register their child on the HSE website now. Parents, medical professionals, the HSE, CHI – we must all work together to ensure children, especially medically vulnerable children, are protected against Covid-19.”

