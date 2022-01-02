‘One of the bests years I've had in a long time' - Joshua Allen keen to face 2022 'head on'

Joshua Allen, son of celebrity chef Rachel, has vowed to face this year “head on” after a “very low point” in his life.

The 21-year-old from Co Cork has said he had just had one of the best years in a long time.

He has become involved in mixed martial arts with K1 fighting and he is now running his own small business in carving.

The Allens are part of the hugely successful family involved with the renowned Ballymaloe complex which involves a hotel and cookery school.

He posted a series of photos on his Instagram page detailing his past year and thanked Samson Martial Arts for helping to turn his life around saying he did not like to talk about his life on social media.

Allen said: “One of the best years I’ve had in a long time, achieved a lot more than I thought I would and enjoyed myself. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of it and especially everyone (at) Samson Martial Arts and my trainer Dylan Samson for helping me turn my life around.”

The young man revealed that he had been at a “very low point” in his life and that if anyone had told him two years ago he would have been running his own business and fighting in amateur MMA he would have “laughed”.

He added: “I don’t like talking about it on here but this day two years ago I was in rehab at a very low point in my life, and if you told me back then that I would now be working for myself running my own small business and fighting amateur MMA I would have laughed at you.

“Still have a lot of things I have to face this year but I’m going to face them head on like I do with everything else in life.”

In February of 2020, Mr Allen received a 30-month sentence for possession of more than €22,000 worth of cannabis for sale and supply, with 15 months suspended on condition that he would be of good behaviour.