'One of life’s true gentlemen' - well-known Dublin publican Frank Quinn has died

PICTURED AT the OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE NEW BACK BAR AT DOHENY & NESBITT, BAGGOT STREET....FROM LEFT, OLIVER BARDEN, PROPRIETOR OF O'DONOGHUES, FRANK QUINN, PROPRIETOR, TONERS PUB, AND PADRAIC HANNON, OF THE EBS....NEW

One of Dublin’s best-known publicans Frank Quinn, owner of the legendary Toners on Baggot Street has passed away.

Mr Quinn, who was remembered as "one of life’s true gentlemen", died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

The Tyrone native, who settled with his wife Maura on Pembroke Road in Dublin owned a portfolio of some of the capital’s best-known venues including the Lansdowne Hotel, the Waterloo Bar and The 51 Bar.

Widely known for his business interests Frank Toner was heavily involved in fundraising for charities

Toner’s announced the tragic news this morning on social media.

A statement read: "It is with sadness and deep regret that we wish to inform you of the passing of Frank Quinn, owner of Toners. Frank was one of life’s true gentlemen and we are all heartbroken."

His death notice said he would be "fondly remembered and loved by all who knew him, especially his many friends and colleagues; and the staff of The Lansdowne Hotel, Toners Pub, The Waterloo Bar, The 51 Bar, staff at Corrigan’s Pharmacy, Malahide Road, Dublin, staff at Rocwell Water, Pomeroy, County Tyrone, all friends and neighbours at Wilderness Lodge, Glenmalure, County Wicklow agus gach daoine sa Gaeltacht Tir Eoghain."

Friends and former colleagues left messages of condolence and sympathy.

Steven Wicek said: "So sorry to hear this news. RIP Frank. It was a pleasure to have spent 4 years working in Toners and to have known you. Great guy."

Mikie O’Sullivan said: "I have to say I’m really very sad to hear this, Frank was by far one of the kindest most genuine people I worked with over the years. He gave me great guidance and advice in my early years freelancing particularly during our walking meetings in Glenmalure, he was an absolute gentleman."

Eamon Bohan said: "My deepest sympathy to you all and his family. When he bought the pub, I was working there and he couldn't have been nicer even though I moved on despite a generous offer to stay. May he rest in Peace."

Niamh Courtney said: "A true gentleman. Charitable, caring, funny, unassuming and very interesting. RIP Frank."

Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for his immediate family on Easter Monday, April 13th in his hometown of Pomeroy, Co. Tyrone and will be streamed live at 11am from The Church of The Assumption.

Online Editors