ONE man has died and two others were injured in a collision at a junction on the Waterford-Cork road.

ONE man has died and two others were injured in a collision at a junction on the Waterford-Cork road.

One man killed, two others injured in two-car collision

The accident, which occurred at Carroll's Cross on the N25, involved two cars and occurred shortly after 4pm.

A man, aged in his seventies, suffered critical injuries and died at the scene before he could be rushed to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) by paramedics.

Two other people, a passenger in one car and the driver of the second vehicle (20s), were also injured and taken to UHW.

However, their injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.

The collision resulted in the partial closure of the N25 Cork-Waterford road.

Motorists were warned to expect delays as crash scene investigators complete their work.

Drivers were urged to follow Garda diversions or, if possible, to avoid the area until the section of road is reopened.

Gardaí are now attempting to determine the precise movements of the two vehicles involved and the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Gardaí.

It is expected that Gardaí will also seek dashcam footage from any vehicles travelling in the area at the time.

The body of the deceased - who is understood to be from the Waterford area - was transferred to UHW.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a full post mortem examination is expected to be conducted on Wednesday.

Online Editors