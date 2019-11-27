One man killed and another injured in two-vehicle crash
A man has died and another has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the main Adare to Rathkeale Road in Co Limerick this evening.
The deceased man, believed to be in his 40s, died instantly when the car he was driving was in a collision with another car on the N21 outside the village of Croagh, around 7:30pm this evening.
His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem exam is to take place.
The other driver was rushed to the same hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to the Garda press office.
The village is located about 22 kilometres from Limerick city on the main national road linking Rathkeale and Adare.
A team of garda forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene and the road will remain closed for some time with local diversions in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the accident – including those with dash camera footage – who were in the area between approximately 7:30pm and 8pm to contact them at the Newcastle West Garda station on 069 20650.
Officers at the station said the cause of the accident remains under investigation and no further details are available.
Online Editors