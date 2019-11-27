A man has died and another has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the main Adare to Rathkeale Road in Co Limerick this evening.

One man killed and another injured in two-vehicle crash

The deceased man, believed to be in his 40s, died instantly when the car he was driving was in a collision with another car on the N21 outside the village of Croagh, around 7:30pm this evening.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem exam is to take place.

The other driver was rushed to the same hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to the Garda press office.

