One man injured in brawl at Citywest refugee centre

One man has been hospitalised following a brawl involving several people at a refugee centre in west Dublin.

Between 20 and 30 people are understood to have been involved in the incident at the convention centre in Citywest this evening.

Several garda units, including members of the Public Order Unit, were deployed to the Saggart facility shortly before 6pm.

Emergency services were alerted after a fight broke out amongst several men and objects, including tables, are also understood to have been thrown during the incident.

One person was later hospitalised with what have been described as minor injuries while no arrests have yet been made.

A garda spokesman told Independent.ie: "A number of Garda units responded to reports of a disturbance at a premises in Saggart, Co.Dublin, earlier this evening.

"The incident occurred at approximately 5.30pm. One male was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to receive treatment. Enquiries ongoing."

In January three people were hospitalised following a public order incident at the facility.

Video footage from inside the premises showed males fighting and a number of objects being thrown across a room.

At the time gardaí confirmed they were alerted to the incident at the International Protection Accommodation.

Refugees from a number of different countries and ethnic backgrounds are currently being housed at the west Dublin facility.

Over 700 people are staying at the campus which has around 600 beds, with the facility closed to new arrivals since January.