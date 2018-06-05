One man dead, well-known boxing trainer Pete Taylor rushed to hospital after early-morning gun attack

ONE man has been killed and two others - including well-known trainer Pete Taylor - have been rushed to hospital after an early-morning gun attack at a boxing club.

ONE man has been killed and two others - including well-known trainer Pete Taylor - have been rushed to hospital after an early-morning gun attack at a boxing club.

The incident took place at the Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour, Bray, Co Wicklow.

The incident happened at about 6.55am when a gunman entered the club and fired a number of shots. The dead man was aged 30, while the two injured men are aged 35 and 57. Independent.ie understands that the older injured man is Pete Taylor, father of Irish Olympic hero, Katie. Mr Taylor set up the gym a number of years ago.

"Gardaí can confirm that one man aged 30 years has died following a shooting incident in Bray, Co. Wicklow this morning," a garda spokesman said. "The body of the deceased remains at the scene pending the arrival of the State Pathologist and a technical examination of the area is being carried out by Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

"Two other men, aged 35 and 57, who were injured in the incident have been taken to hospital." The suspect is believed to have left the scene in a van. It was initially thought to be a Ford with British number plates, but gardai have since updated that information.

"Following examination of CCTV in the area, we now wish to appeal for information for a silver coloured Volkswagen Caddy with Northern Irish plates," a spokesman said. "Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300."

The Garda helicopter is now circling over Bray and the surrounding areas.

The boxing club is where Ireland's Olympic, European and World champion Katie Taylor previously trained. The club was set up by her father and was also home to former Irish champion Adam Nolan.

The €300,000 state-of-the-art facility was opened in February 2014. Early reports suggest that the deceased man opened the door to the gunman before being shot. Gardai are investigating whether the gunman then entered the building before shooting the other two men, and then making his escape.

A local at the scene told Independent.ie that the reaction locally is "one of shock" this morning. "I could see the guards, ambulances here. Then someone told me there was a shooting. Someone said it was three young guys," he said.

"There was a lot of activity here with the guards when I came down. This kind of thing hasn't happened before. "It's a quiet place, the guys train here and are always running up and down the pier. "It's a positive and happy place. I don't know what the story is.

"I'm sure everyone is wondering. "The reaction here is just one of shock. "It gives Bray a bad name, we don't need it, everyone has the same feeling about it."

Another local said the area is "usually very quiet". He said the club is "evidently very good". Sinn Féin TD for Wicklow/East Carlow John Brady said; "I just got the news, I was getting phonecalls and different people were ringing me. "I'm just in shock. The club here is a fantastic club. It has a huge appeal to people right across Bray.

"People come here first thing in the morning and work out before they head to work. "Local people are in shock by all account," he continued. "These people were just shot while doing a morning workout.

"It's way too early to speculate [what's going on]." Meanwhile Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan appealed for anybody with information to contact gardaí. Speaking on RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland, he said; "I know that gardaí are actively engaged on the scene.

"I would appeal to anyone in the area with information to contact local gardaí in Bray or indeed in any garda station." Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300.

