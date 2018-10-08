A MAN has died following a stabbing incident in Cork.

A MAN has died following a stabbing incident in Cork.

One man dead, another seriously injured in overnight stabbing incident

The man, who is understood to be in his 40s, died following an incident at a property in Macroom.

It is understood he suffered stab injuries in an incident which occurred in the early hours of this morning.

A second man and a a woman, both in their forties, were injured in the incident.

The emergency services were notified, and desperate efforts were made to stabilise the man at the scene.

However, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The second man and the woman were rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH). The man is expected to undergo emergency surgery.

His injuries are understood to be serious.

The scene was immediately sealed off by Gardaí to allow for a full technical examination by forensic experts.

The Office of the State Pathologist was also notified.

Once the State Pathologist examines the scene involved, the body of the deceased will be removed to CUH.

It is expected that a full post mortem examination will be conducted at CUH later today.

Macroom Gardaí are set to launch a murder investigation into the incident.

Online Editors