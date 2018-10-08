One man dead, another man and woman injured in overnight stabbing incident

A MAN has died following a stabbing incident in Cork which left two others, a man and a woman, also injured.

The injured man is understood to be a brother of the deceased.

The dead man, who is in his 40s, suffered fatal injuries following an incident at a property at Dan Corkery Place in Macroom shortly before 2am today.

It is understood he suffered stab injuries to his chest.

A second man and a woman, both also aged in their 40s, were also injured in the incident.

Both were at the scene when the emergency services were notified. All are understood to be Irish.

The emergency services were notified and desperate efforts were made to stabilise the critically injured man at the scene.

However, he was pronounced dead a short time later before he could be transferred to hospital

The second man and the woman were rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The man is expected to undergo emergency surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman's injuries are not described as serious.

Gardaí hope to speak with both the injured man and woman about the circumstances of what happened once they are medically fit to be interviewed.

The scene was immediately sealed off by Gardaí to allow for a full technical examination by forensic experts.

The Office of the State Pathologist was also notified.

Once the State Pathologist examines the scene involved, the body of the deceased will be removed to CUH.

It is expected that a full post-mortem examination will be conducted at CUH later today.

Macroom gardaí are set to launch a murder investigation into the incident.

Door-to-door inquiries began this morning in the housing estate to determine if anyone heard or saw anything suspicious.

Gardaí are also investigating if the tragedy is in any way linked to an incident in Macroom early last week when a row erupted on the street between a number of individuals.

Online Editors