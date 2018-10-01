One man dead and four others are injured on roads

One person has died and four others were injured on Irish roads at the weekend.

A man in his 30s died after he was hit by a van in Tallaght, Dublin, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The fatal incident happened at 4.15am on the Naas Road inbound at Kingswood.

Emergency services and gardaí went to the scene; however, the man was pronounced dead shortly after.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time to contact them.

Meanwhile, two pedestrians were injured following a collision in Breaffy, Co Mayo, at 10.50pm on Saturday.

A woman (31) sustained serious head injuries when she was hit by a car. A man (34) was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was also treated for minor injuries and all three were taken to Mayo University Hospital.

Cyclist

In Cork, a cyclist in her 40s was left in a critical condition following an incident that saw her thrown from her bike while on a group outing yesterday morning.

The accident took place at Gurteen Cross Roads, near Bandon, before 9am.

The woman was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries.

Gardaí said no other vehicle was involved.

The latest fatality comes just four weeks on from the horrific weekend, described as the "deadliest" so far this year, when six people died.

The first weekend of September saw accidents across counties including Cavan, Offaly, Tipperary and Dublin. At the time, the Road Safety Authority called for greater awareness of pedestrians and cyclists.

Irish Independent