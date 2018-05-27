One man dead after three-car collision on dual carriageway

ONE man has died following a three-car collision on a dual carriageway on Sunday afternoon.

Six other people were taken to hospital - but their injuries are not said to be life threatening.

The collision took place on the eastbound lanes of the N4 (dual carriageway) between junction 15 (Mullingar East) and 14 (The Downs). The collision occurred shortly after 2pm. It is understood that one man died in the crash between the three cars, which were travelling in the same direction.

The man was in his late 30s. "Shortly after 2pm Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a three car collision on the eastbound lanes of the N4 dual carriageway near Mullingar," a garda spokesman said.

"The driver of one of the cars, a man in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Mullingar Hospital for a post-mortem examination. "Six people travelling in the other cars involved in the collision were removed by Ambulance to Mullingar and Tullamore Hospitals. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

"Gardaí forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site and diversions remain in place." Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station 044-9384000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto the N52 and east on the M6.

it is expected that the eastbound lane - in the direction of Dublin - will be closed for a number of hours.

