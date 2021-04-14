One lucky person in Ireland has nabbed tonight’s €12.7m Lotto jackpot.

The National Lottery has confirmed that tonight’s jackpot is the highest in four years.

The jackpot has been rolling over since Saturday, January 30.

Since the Lotto game was launched in 1988, only 26 jackpots in excess of €10 million have been won.

The winning numbers of tonight’s jackpot were 4, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 and the bonus ball was 39.

It is not yet known what county the winning ticket has been bought in. It will be announced tomorrow, according to a spokesperson for the National Lottery.

One person has also won the Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000.

The winning numbers for this were 5, 11, 15, 23, 27, 38 with the bonus ball of 35.

The winning ticket of the Lotto Plus 2 prize was sold in Co Laois.

