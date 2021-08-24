Good weather for a dip at the Fortyfoot in Sandycove. Picture: Stephen Collins

Ireland is set to have one last blast of summer as the warm and sunny weather is set to stay until next week.

“We're very much still in the meteorological summer,” Communications Meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said.

“This feels like one last blast of summer.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, the Met Éireann meteorologist explained that the unusually warm and settled end to August is happening because high pressure has moved across Ireland.

She added: “The highest temperatures will be in western parts of the country - approaching 25 and 26 degrees tomorrow and on Thursday,

“It will be cooler in eastern parts of the country and that's because we've got this light easterly breeze bringing in mist and fog from the sea, but that should clear for the afternoon to see some sunshine.

“So, it looks like that area of high pressure is sticking around until at least the weekend, which means it will be warm and sunny until the weekend and into next week as well - it will be sunny for the last of the meteorological summer.”

Met Éireann’s national outlook for the week is “very settled with warm, dry and mostly fine conditions”, however, fog will linger in places throughout the days,

The settled spell will continue into this weekend with warm spells of hazy sunshine. Temperatures above average, into the twenties in just light variable or northeasterly breezes.

For next week, the national forecaster said: “The mainly dry, settled spell will continue. Still warm but with temperatures decreasing slightly to around average. Winds will be light, mainly easterly in direction.”