One killed and another injured in two-car collision this morning

One person has died and another injured in a road traffic collision in Co Clare this morning.

The two-car crash happened shortly before 6.00am on the main R352 Ennis to Scarrif Road between Tulla and Feakle.

It’s understood that one car travelling east from the Ennis direction lost control on a bend in then townland of Ballinahinch and collided with an oncoming car.

Gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Scarriff station responded to the scene.

On arrival they found that the driver and sole occupant of one car had been fatally injured. The driver of the second vehicle was also injured and taken by to hospital by ambulance for treatment. He was also travelling alone and his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The victim’s body was removed from the scene by hearse at around 9.10am and transported under Garda escort to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination will take place later.

The main road between Ennis and East Clare has been closed pending completion of an examination of the scene by Garda forensic crash investigators. The road is not expected to reopen until late afternoon.