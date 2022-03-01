One in three road deaths involve speeding, drivers warned as National Slow Day begins

A national ‘Slow Down’ day started this morning for 24 hours in an attempt from Gardaí to highlight the dangers of speeding on our roads.

There will be high visibility patrols by Gardaí in 1322 zones across the country until 7am on Wednesday along with increased messaging through news outlets and on social media.

Excessive speed was a contributory factor in almost one third of all fatal collisions, a Road Safety Authority report on fatal collisions between 2008 and 2012 found.

A 1pc reduction in average speed will bring about a 4pc reduction in fatal collisions, Gardaí said, highlighting why reducing motorists’ speed is essential to improving road safety.

"Firstly I would like to thank the majority of those who travel within the speed limits. However, our enforcement operations continue to detect motorists travelling at speeds significantly above the posted speed limits,” Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said.

“This reckless behaviour poses a serious risk not just to the motorists themselves, but to all the road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists. This is not just about speeding enforcement detections. It's about saving lives.”

“I’m appealing to all road users to support us in our efforts to keep everybody safe on our roads. Please slow down, check your speed, drive safely, not only on National Slow Down Day, but every day,” Chief Superintendent Hennebry said.

Mr. Sam Waide, CEO of the RSA said that close to a third of deaths on the roads are due to speeding or inappropriate speed.

"Excessive speed continues to be a leading contributory factor in fatal and serious injury collisions in Ireland and internationally. It has been estimated that 30pc of fatal collisions are the result of speeding or inappropriate speed. Evidence shows that many drivers are choosing to speed in our towns, villages and on rural roads.

“The RSA’s Free Speed observational study found that half of all drivers (52pc) were observed speeding on urban roads and over a quarter (27pc) were speeding on rural roads. This National Slow Down Day, and indeed every day, please remember the faster you drive, the more likely you are to crash which could result in death or serious injury. Slow down – drive at a speed that is appropriate to the conditions and your experience and remember a speed limit is not a target,” Mr Waide said.