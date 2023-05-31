One in three nursing homes made a loss last year amid fears of further closures, report warns

One in three of the country’s private nursing homes suffered an operating loss last year amid fears more closures loom, a report warns today.

The research comes against a background of 31 closures and a loss of 915 beds in the last year.

A Cork nursing home Beaumont Residential Care will pull out of the Fair Deal scheme at the end of the month, leaving over 70 residents with no option but to leave or pay fees of €1,300 a week.

Today’s report from PwC shows that 33pc of nursing homes surveyed reported an operating loss in 2022, up from 19pc in 2021.

The report commissioned by Nursing Homes Ireland which represents private nursing homes found they are struggling with residents with increasingly complex needs and rising costs driven by the impact of infection prevention control (IPC) requirements, recent inflationary pressures, and sector wide staffing shortages ,

It found there has been a 36pc increase in the operational cost of care per resident since 2017.

These cost increases are set against the backdrop of marginal increases to revenue streams in the form of weekly Fair Deal rates for residents.

Nursing Homes Ireland has warned this is unsustainable and more nursing home closures are inevitable without substantial reforms to the pricing model together with an increased Fair Deal budget.

The analysis said nursing homes are also being tasked with providing care to an increasingly complex resident profile.

The PwC report recommends the provision of the necessary funding to the National Treatment Purchase Fund in the near term to prevent further nursing home closures.

In the longer term it calls for reform of the Fair Deal pricing mechanism to enable rates to be based on resource allocation and residents’ individual care needs.

Commenting on the report, Nursing Homes Ireland chief executive Tadhg Daly said: “We commissioned this independent report to inform regarding the unprecedented crisis our sector is currently going through. Its findings present an uncertain future for the care of our ageing population and our sector. It must serve as a further wake-up call for Government, with PwC presenting a chasm between expenditure incurred and income received under Fair Deal. This on the back of our Open Letter to An Taoiseach in December last to ‘Save Our Nursing Homes’.

“It is becoming increasingly unfeasible to operate a nursing home in Ireland, due to rapidly rising costs and only very marginal increases in income stream – which is the result of a Fair Deal Rate pricing mechanism no longer suitable for the current operating environment. Over 20 nursing homes have closed their doors since the beginning of last year.

“The sector is in a state of crisis and contraction, with more and more homes and beds closing and not being replaced. This has been particularly prevalent among smaller operators in rural areas to date, but will encapsulate medium-sized and larger operators if the status quo prevails. Urgent intervention is required.”

The report highlighted the wider impact for the hospital systems and other areas of healthcare.

It said, nursing homes are key to discharge of older patients from acute hospital settings either through long-term residential care or step down rehabilitation, which frees up acute bed capacity.