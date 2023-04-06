One in three motorists would allow a tracker device to be fitted in their vehicle to avail of cheaper insurance

A quarter of respondents in the Peopl survey said they’d be happy to undergo driver refresher training to get a better deal. Stock image

One in three motorists would allow a tracker device to be fitted in their vehicle in a bid to avail of cheaper insurance, according to a new survey.

Out of 1,000 drivers, 33pc stated they’d give permission for a tracker to be placed in their vehicle, to monitor driver speed and habits, if it meant reducing the cost of their motor insurance.

Meanwhile, one in two motorists said they’d seen their vehicle insurance bill increase over the last year, despite official figures showing a fall in the average cost of motor insurance.

The situation has become so problematic, that one in four (24pc) said they’d be happy to undergo driver refresher training.

While one in five (21pc) would be prepared to limit their mileage.

Paul Walsh, CEO of Peopl Insurance, who carried out the survey, said: “Despite the various moves made by the Government to try to reduce the cost of car insurance, it’s clear from our survey, not all drivers are benefitting from reduced insurance prices and indeed for many drivers, the cost of car insurance is increasing.

“While outside factors undoubtedly have a role to play in the increase experienced by some drivers. Not shopping around at renewal will always mean people pay over the odds for their premium.

“Loyalty to just one insurer doesn’t pay. You should always check if you can get a better car insurance deal at your local credit union.”

Around one in seven drivers (14pc) said their car insurance bill had fallen over the last twelve months while one in three (33pc) reported that their car insurance bill had “stayed pretty much the same”.

Women (56pc) were more likely than men (49pc) to report an increase in their motor insurance over the last year.

While 35 to 44-year-olds were the most likely to have witnessed a rise in motor insurance.

And six in 10 (60pc) of this age group reported a price hike over the last year, compared to 34pc of those aged between 18 and 24.

Dubliners are the most likely to limit their mileage in order to get cheaper car insurance, the study found. Almost one in three (31pc) of Dublin drivers said they’d limit mileage, compared to one in five (20pc) of Munster people and almost one in seven (15pc) of those from Connacht and Ulster.