One in six older people shun medical attention when sick due to fear of Covid-19

Carmel McMahon from Finglas, receives a meal delivery from Garda Anna Szczepan and Garda Louise O'Sullivan while cocooning last year. The study found over 40pc disliked the term ‘cocooning’. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

One in six older people who are cocooning because of Covid-19 do not seek medical attention when they feel very unwell, a new study revealed today.

It also highlighted the effect on their physical and mental health, as well as increasing loneliness.

The findings emerged in a new study by researchers from Trinity College Dublin and St James’s Hospital outlining the health effects faced by older people while cocooning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The findings published in the Quarterly Journal of Medicine looked at cocooning for the over-70s from October to December last. Cocooning is staying at home and reducing face-to-face interaction with other people to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus.

The study revealed:

Almost one in six participants reported that when cocooning they did not seek medical attention for an illness, when they otherwise would have done so. Half of those who did not seek medical attention said this was because they were afraid of catching Covid-19.

Almost 40pc reported their mental health was worse or much worse since the start of cocooning.

More than 57pc of participants spoke of loneliness at least some of the time while cocooning, with one in eight reporting they were lonely “very often”. Participants were almost twice as likely to report loneliness if they lived alone.

More than 40pc of participants told of a decline in their physical health since cocooning and one in five reported not leaving their house at all since being advised to cocoon.

Despite this, more than 60pc agreed with the Government advice regarding cocooning while one quarter of participants reported they did not agree with the advice.

More than 40pc disliked the term cocooning but almost 10pc reported they liked the word.

Dr Robert Briggs is a research fellow in medical gerontology at Trinity College and a consultant geriatrician at St James’s Hospital, Dublin. The senior author of the study, he said: “These findings highlight the potential secondary impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on older people.

"While cocooning is important and reduces the likelihood of older people becoming unwell with Covid-19, there may be important adverse impacts on the health of those who cocoon that also need to be addressed.

"Given the possibility of further waves of Covid-19, with the likelihood of ongoing restrictions despite the rollout of vaccines, clear policies and advice for older people around strategies to maintain social engagement, manage loneliness and continue physical activity should be a priority.’’

Dr Laura Bailey, specialist registrar in geriatric medicine at St James’s Hospital, Dublin and first author of the study added: “It is a particular worry that one in six older people who were acutely unwell did not seek medical attention, often for fear of contracting Covid-19.

"We must give a clear message to older people that when you are unwell that you should seek medical attention and that hospitals and general practices have appropriate infection control practices in place and continue to deal with non-Covid-19 related medical issues.

Meanwhile, Alone, the support organisation for older people, said it was seeking clarity on Ireland’s vaccination strategy and implementation for older people, addressing the importance of quality for access.

The organisation is taking action after one in five calls to their national support line in the past week related to general Covid-19 queries, vaccination and testing questions and the restrictions that concern older people as Level 5 looks to continue well into February.

Of these Covid-19 calls, roughly half of these older people were specifically asking about when they would be receiving the vaccine.

One caller to the Alone national support line was dissatisfied at the knowledge provided by the Government around the vaccination rollout.

Alone said it also believed that keeping to the promise of the rollout timeline was essential to support the reintegration of older people in society. The organisation is seeking clear instructions to be issued by the Government as guidance, in addressing who will contact older people and when.

It is appealing for the strategy to be adhered to and for those who are more vulnerable to receive the vaccine in the estimated timeframe.

Alone has received a number of reports of phone scams relating to the administration of the vaccination in homes, which only drives the need for clarity of information.

Online Editors