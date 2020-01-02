One in nine children brought up in home with no working adult

One in nine children is still living in a home where no adult has a job, new figures have revealed.

Despite the huge pick-up in employment, the Labour Force Survey (LFS) has shown that the proportion of Irish children in jobless households is significantly above the EU average.

The figures also show that the overall number of adults of working age - aged 18 to 59 - is above the EU average.

The figures were revealed by Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty in response to questions tabled by Fianna Fáil welfare spokesman Willie O'Dea, who has said the findings highlight the problems of people being left behind by economic recovery.

"The headline employment figures are encouraging but they can also disguise serious issues and give the false impression that there are no employment problems left in this country," Mr O'Dea told the Irish Independent.

"Growing up in a jobless household can damage a child's economic and social well-being and impair their future life chances.

"We need a much greater focus on helping people who feel locked out of the job market to overcome the barriers," the Limerick City TD added.

The LFS data shows that 11.4pc of children in Ireland live in a jobless household, compared with an EU average of 9.4pc. In the 18-59 age group, the Irish figure is 9.4pc compared with an EU average of 9pc.

The overall unemployment figure in Ireland fell to 4.8pc late last year, down from a high of 15pc in 2012.

This year is expected to bring further reductions, taking the rate of joblessness down to what is effectively deemed by economic experts to be full employment.

The LFS is a household survey which provides quarterly statistics on employment and unemployment and is deemed the official source of labour market data for Ireland.

The designation "jobless household" applies to a home where no one is in employment and "child" applies to the 0-17 age group.

The same designation applies to people of working age and aged 18-59.

But full-time students, aged 18 to 24, are excluded from the counting of people deemed unemployed.

