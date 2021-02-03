One-in-four people out of work amid latest Covid lockdown

ONE in four people are now out of work as the latest lockdown pushed up unemployment.

New figures today show that 25pc of the labour force are not working when those impacted by the pandemic are included.

The standard unemployment rate which does not include those on the payment has not changed since December, at 5.8pc.

There are more men than women out of work at 25.9pc compared with 24.1pc.

The unemployment rate for young people between 15 and 24 is 56.4pc compared with 21.4pc for those between 25 and 74.

However, at least 8pc of those on PUP are attending full time education.

The unemployment rate rose to 25pc in January from 19.4pc in December.

Economist at job website Indeed, Jack Kennedy, described the figures as startling.

He said they show the return to national lockdown has applied the brakes to the economy once more.

“With the country facing several more months under tight restrictions, the rapid roll-out of the vaccination programme is now vital, both for public health and for the health of the economy,” he said.

“On a macro level, it will be interesting to see how many of the changes Covid has brought are here to stay.”

He said there has been significant behavioural change affecting industries like retail, with high street shops suffering from lack of footfall and ultimately closing.

“It's possible we will see the job profile in this industry transform as it moves from bricks and mortar to more online selling,” he said. “We already saw a rise in warehouse and delivery jobs last year, it now looks like this could be less of a temporary trend and more of a cultural shift.”

CSO statistician Catalina Gonzalez said the Covid-19 crisis has continued to have a significant impact on the labour market in January. “While the standard measure of monthly unemployment was 5.8pc in January 2021, the Covid-19 adjusted measure of unemployment indicates a rate as high as 25pc if all claimants of the PUP were classified as unemployed,” she said.

“The Covid-19 income supports were originally set up as short-term emergency income supports but they have been extended several times and there have been changes made in terms of the eligibility criteria and how they are being administered.

“While the PUP and the temporary wage subsidy scheme were both expected to cease in August 2020, the PUP is now scheduled to continue into 2021 while the temporary wage subsidy scheme was replaced by the employment wage subsidy scheme from 01 September 2020.”

