One in four of those on PUP payment are in full-time education, jobless figures show

ONE in four of those under the age of 25 who are claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment are full-time students.

This emerged as the latest data shows the State’s unemployment rate has risen sharply again in the wake of new restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

The Covid-19 adjusted unemployment rate, which includes those in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), stood at 20.2pc in October.

This is up from just under 15pc in September, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The rise in the unemployment figures came after the Level 5 restrictions were introduced in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Around 85,000 more people have claimed temporary Covid-19 jobless benefits since the move to the highest level of restrictions to fight the virus two weeks ago.

Out of the 330,000 Pandemic Unemployment Payment claimants, one in 12 are a full-time student. This works out at 8.1pc.

But one in four of those under the age of 25 getting the PUP payment are students, according to an analysis of the figures by the policy officer of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Dr Laura Bambrick.

She said 83,500 PUP claimants are under the age of 25. And 25pc of these are full-time students.

In September it was reported that senior ministers were set to review whether third-level students can continue to claim the payment.

This drew sharp criticism from Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. She said it would be “entirely wrong” to remove the pandemic employment payment from third-level students.

Dr Bambrick said some of the students getting the special Covid-19 payment would not be able to continue in third-level education without it.

CSO statisticians said the Covid-adjusted unemployment rate for those between the ages of 15 and 24 is 45.3pc.

The overall unemployment was 4.8pc before the pandemic impacted on the jobs market.

It surged to a record of 28.8pc in April after 600,000 people claimed the PUP payment.

When those on the Covid-19 payments are excluded, the CSO said the unemployment rate stood at 7.3pc in October, unchanged from September's rate, and up from 4.7pc in October 2019.

Including those in receipt of the PUP payment, indicates that 501,640 people were unemployed last month.

CSO statistician Catalina Gonzalez said: “The Covid-19 crisis has continued to have a significant impact on the labour market in Ireland in October 2020.”

Chief economist at consultancy firm Grant Thornton Andrew Webb said the new jobless figures paint a grim picture of a labour market thrown into turmoil by Covid-19.

He said the fact that one in five people in the labour market are not working is a grave situation. There is evidence of longer-term damage being inflicted on parts of the labour market.

