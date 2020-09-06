Legislation must be introduced to limit the sale of nitrous oxide or ‘laughing gas’, Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins has said.

The call comes as the HSE released data showing that one in four attendees at music festivals who used drugs last year, used nitrous oxide.

Deputy Higgins has raised the issue of teenagers using nitrous oxide in the Dáil with the Minister with Responsibility for Drugs, Frank Feighan, and with Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Deputy Higgins said: “We need to protect our young people against potentially damaging, harmful and deadly side effects of nitrous oxide misuse.

“I am calling on Fine Gael in Government to explore the possibility of introducing legislation limiting the sale of these laughing gas canisters which are easily available to purchase online through a simple Google search.

“Recently, my local parks in Lucan, Clondalkin, Palmerstown and Rathcoole have become littered with strange, shiny, silver bullets. Teenagers inhale nitrous oxide – laughing gas – from these bullets to get high and the easy availability of nitrous oxide online really is shocking.

“I have raised this issue in the Dáil and Minister Frank Feighan who recently confirmed to me that the HSE is gathering evidence on the abuse of nitrous oxide in Ireland, which is a welcome first step in tackling this scourge.

Read More

She has also called on Google to stop profiting from ads for selling nitrous oxide and asked for a HSE awareness campaign on the dangers of laughing gas.

“I have submitted a Parliamentary Question to my colleague, Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee for answer about the possibility of preventing the online sale of psychoactive substances, where it is clear from customers comments on websites that the substance is being acquired for human consumption.

“Nitrous oxide is freely available to purchase online from some Irish and foreign hosted websites at less than €2 per cannister.

“I know that some specialist users, such as bakeries or confectioners, use nitrous oxide for the purpose of whipping cream, however, vendors are selling these products through advertising on Google without any proper vetting before purchase. Google is showing search results clearly marked as ‘sponsored’ when certain key words are used to search for the drug."

Read More

Online Editors