'One in five women suffer domestic violence'

One in five women experience some form of domestic violence in Ireland, Women's Aid has said.

One in five women experience some form of domestic violence in Ireland, Women's Aid has said.

A global 16-day campaign has been kicked off with a Women's Aid purple ribbon awareness campaign, which encourages people to believe survivors of domestic violence.

The campaign challenges pervasive myths in society which minimises women's experience of abuse and blames the victim.

More than 100 events will be taking place over the next two weeks.

Margaret Martin, director of Women's Aid, said: "Every day in Ireland women are beaten, raped and abused by those closest to them - their boyfriends, husbands and partners.

"One in five women in the Republic of Ireland experience domestic violence and it can affect any woman from any walk of life.

"We understand how difficult it is for women experiencing domestic abuse to talk about what is happening.

"Many are afraid they will not be believed or they will blamed for the abuse. Others struggle to find the words to describe their situation.

"All too often, women feel alone and isolated, unaware that help is available."

Irish Independent