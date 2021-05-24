One in five plan foreign holiday this year but almost half opt for staycation

Almost three quarters of Irish consumers are making holiday plans this year – with close to half planning staycations in Ireland, new research reveals.

Meanwhile one in five or 20pc of consumers said they are planning to travel to a foreign destination this year.

A survey commissioned by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) reveals that 73pc of Irish consumers are “proactively” making travel plans for 2021, with staycations the preferred option for 44pc of respondents.

Almost a quarter of consumers (24pc) have already booked a holiday, with those in the middle age bracket of between 45 and 54 representing 30pc of holidaymakers who have already booked a getaway, including 18pc who are opting to stay in Ireland and 6pc who have booked a foreign holiday.

The CCPC said while there is light at the end of the tunnel over the resumption of travel in the coming months, it is urging consumers to bear in mind that “the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic remains”.

“Therefore, it is important that consumers know their rights and request as much information as possible about their booking before they make any payment," it said in a statement.

It revealed that close to half or 42pc of consumers cancelled travel plans last year as a result of the pandemic with just over 10pc of consumers losing money as a result.

As the emerging new variants of the Covid-19 virus pose ongoing challenges for a return to normalcy, “consumers are advised to read and make sure they fully understand the terms and conditions of their booking before making any payment”, the CCPC said.

"In the current environment, it is particularly important that consumers are familiar with the cancellation policy and only book when happy with what they are agreeing to.”

It is also reminding consumers that their rights are different depending on the type of holiday they book. Those who book a package holiday have greater consumer protection than those who book a holiday themselves directly and are subject to the terms and conditions of their individual bookings.

The survey revealed that 81pc of consumers have or will book their own holiday compared with 20pc of consumers booking a package holiday, which is most popular with those over the age of 65.

CCPC spokeswoman Grainne Griffin said “Our research findings show that the majority of Irish consumers are making travel plans for 2021. While there is reason to be optimistic about the planned reopening of Irish society over the coming months, the reality is that when it comes to holidays the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic looks set to remain for some time.

"It is essential that consumers know their rights and check the cancellation policy before they book a holiday or make any form of payment. We encourage all consumers to use our consumer travel checklist on ccpc.ie for step-by-step guidance on what they need to know and consider before making any booking.”