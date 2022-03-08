One in five businesses do not have any women in top jobs, new report shows

Men are still more likely to occupy top management roles. Photo: Depositphotos

Almost one in five Irish businesses have no women in senior management roles .

A major new survey also shows the portion of women in the top jobs shrank during the pandemic.

Women are in 30pc of the most senior jobs, down from 33pc last year. This compares with 32pc globally.

Yet most medium-sized employers believe the health crisis has expanded opportunities for women workers, according to Grant Thornton’s Women in Business report.

The shrinking portion of women in senior positions was revealed as Engineers Ireland highlighted that women are leaving the industry.

Although 23pc of engineering graduates are women, it says just 12pc of those working in the sector are women.

According to the Grant Thornton report, released ahead of International Women’s Day today, a total of 19pc of Irish businesses have no female senior managers.

In addition, 21pc have just one woman in a senior management role.

This means Ireland is well behind the UK in terms of having a gender balance among its highest-paid employees.

“Ireland appears to fare worse when compared to our neighbours in the UK where 2pc of businesses have no women in senior management positions,” says Grant Thornton’s statement on the report.

The portion of Irish firms without women managers is also significantly higher than the EU average of 14pc.

Yet, 71pc of businesses believe new hybrid work models open up greater opportunities for women.

The report says this is in line with 73pc of global businesses who reported the same.

Partner in financial accounting and advisory services at Grant Thornton, Sinéad Donovan, said she was “dismayed” by some of the findings.

She said Covid had a larger impact on women than men when it came to balancing the pressures of domestic and professional life.

“Hence, I am not surprised, but I am dismayed to see the fall-off in females in senior positions over the past couple of years,” she said.

“The underlying reason for this needs to be examined, and hybrid working is not the only answer. Now more than ever, we need to ensure that gender parity is driven hard in business as I fear we are at a juncture that could pivot in a negative spiral or in a positive message. How this is balanced is up to us as leaders, male and female.”

She said it is welcome that the pandemic forced employers to change perceptions around flexible working.

Two-fifths of women in Irish senior management roles are human resources directors, 35pc are chief finance officers and 23pc are CEOs or managing directors.

Engineers Ireland, which is hosting webinars today to promote careers in the sector, said more must be done to stem the loss of women engineers from the industry. A recent report showed 74pc of people believe an engineering career provides equal opportunities for men and women.

“It is great to see recognition that there are equal opportunities in the engineering sector, but the fall-off between graduate numbers and women working in the profession requires greater focus and more creative engagement between professional bodies, engineering organisations and the education system,” said Professor Orla Feely, president of Engineers Ireland.