One in five applications for scheme to keep tenants in situ has stalled in south Dublin

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin has asked why 18pc of applications have stalled.

Around one-fifth of applications for the tenant-in-situ scheme in south Dublin are not progressing, latest figures show.

It comes as the Government has pitched the scheme as one of the solutions against the “wave of evictions”, which it was warned about after ending the ban on evictions, promising 1,500 homes to be delivered under the scheme.

However, opposition politicians have raised concerns around its pace and that it is too slow in some cases.

The scheme allows landlords to sell their properties to the council at market rates so tenants can stay in the property.

New figures from South Dublin County Council show that out of 199 applications, 37 are currently not progressing.

Four homes have been purchased, four are currently in negotiations, while six homes have been sale agreed.

A total of 74 homes are undergoing “due diligence checks” while 67 are being valued and seven are with the council’s legal department.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin has asked the council why 18pc of applications have stalled.

He said this may relate to the age or condition of the property or the fact that it may be deemed as too big or too small for the household living in it.

“The Government have said there would be flexibility on this scheme and we trust the local authorities to make the right call on these,” he said.

“The local authorities don’t have adequate staff to process the tenant-in-situ scheme applications quickly enough.”

One landlord looking to sell a property to her local authority first offered it to the council last September and has now been told another two months is needed to progress the sale.

In an email to Mr Ó Broin, she said “There is absolutely no reason as to why a sale should take 36 weeks or more.”

The tenant in the property is living there with her three children, is on HAP and has lived there for the past seven years.

The landlord said in her email she is at a “crossroads” and wants to pull out of the sale.

“I am at a crossroads now and feel I should pull the sale from [the council] and place on the private market due to this nonsense.

“If I went to the private market at this stage I would have the sale closed and probably receive a better price…

“Tell me where the incentive is for landlords.”

Mr Ó Broin said he is “concerned” that landlords will pull properties from the tenant-in- situ scheme and sell them on the open market, evicting the tenant.

“I’m genuinely concerned that some landlords, because of delays in the processing of applications, may withdraw and sell on the private market and the tenant will become homeless.”

The tenant-in-situ scheme was reintroduced in April of last year by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien in an attempt to halt the numbers of people being evicted as a result of landlords selling up.

It applies to renters who are eligible for social housing supports, and involves the tenants switching from paying rent to private landlords to their local councils instead.

However, even though homes are independently valued prior to signing of contracts, and councils have said they offer market rates, some landlords have said they prefer selling properties on the open market for more return.

The minister moved to make changes so that from April 1, the homes of tenants who are not in receipt of social housing supports can also be sold to councils.

Renters can then continue living in properties while renting them out on a cost-rental basis, which sees rents at a significantly lower price than market rents.