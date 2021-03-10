One in eight of all Covid infection cases recorded are children under 18

One in eight of all Covid cases in Ireland were children and teenagers under 18 within the year of the pandemic.

With primary schools set for a full return next week, experts are warning that children should be outdoors as much as possible.

New figures obtained by the Irish Independent show the effect Covid-19 has had on schoolchildren.

Over 13,000 secondary school age and over 10,000 primary school age children have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Almost 6,000 under the age of four years old have been infected. Of those aged 0-18, over 400 have been hospitalised but less than five have died.

The figures, supplied by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) to the Irish Independent, outline how disease has spread through the young population since March 1, 2020. While 29,386 children aged 0-18 years old were diagnosed with the virus until February 26, the total number of Covid cases to that date is 218,251.

It comes as the next phase of return to school commences on Monday for all primary school children in third to sixth class and fifth years in post-primary schools.

Dr Gerald Barry, virology lecturer at UCD, said that the transmission rate is likely to be higher once children have fully returned to school. “I think the number of cases recorded is a massive underestimation of how many children were infected by Covid-19,” he said. “The transmission rate is likely going to be higher now, due to the UK variant.”

Dr Barry emphasised that children must spend as much time as possible outside.

“Ventilation is the most important issue by a mile and if that isn’t drilled into people’s heads, then we aren’t communicating properly,” he said. “Children should be brought outside as much as possible.”

A total of 406 children and teenagers were hospitalised and 15 were admitted to intensive care. The HPSC would only state that less than five in this age cohort have died.

The highest number of cases and hospitalisations were in the 13- to 18-year-old age group. Of this cohort, 13,374 were diagnosed with the virus and 159 were hospitalised.

The second highest number of hospitalisations were in the 0-4 age group – 147 children in this age category were treated in hospital for the virus of 5,870 cases in this group.

A total of 10,142 five- to 12-year-olds were diagnosed with Covid-19 and 100 of these were hospitalised.

Primary school children do not have to wear masks but those in second-level should, officials have been saying in recent weeks.

Professor of immunology and associate dean of research at DCU, Christine Loscher, said the data highlights we may need to focus on measures for this age group of children.

“Consideration should be given to mask wearing for periods, for older children in primary school,” she said. “A 12-year-old in secondary school has to wear a mask but a 12-year-old in primary doesn’t.

“The second consideration needs to be a real focus on ventilation, regular air breaks and strict maintenance of pods for younger children, who find it more difficult to socially distance.”

Ms Loscher added there was no evidence the new variant infects children more than the strain from last year.

However, she felt regular antigen testing should be introduced to “minimise risk of outbreaks”.

“While the goal is to keep community transmission down in order to facilitate education, in my opinion it’s important a regular testing system is in place to ensure that facilitating education is not in turn negatively impacting community transmission.”

The data highlights January this year as the month when figures for childhood cases of Covid-19 spiralled.

A total of 7,338 children were diagnosed with Covid-19 in January – 5,111 of those were aged 5-14, while 2,227 were aged 0-4. The figures for this month, which coincided with the arrival of the UK variant to Ireland, dwarfed the amount of children becoming ill with the virus in every other month during the pandemic.

The second-highest month for children being diagnosed with Covid-19, was October, last year, just after the return to school. During that month, 3,008 children were diagnosed – 2,173 were aged from 5-14 while 835 were 0-4.

The third month for the highest number of infections in children was December last year when 2,492 were diagnosed – 1,779 were aged 5-14 and 713 were 0-4.

The lowest number of infections were recorded in the summer months, last year. In June 2020, there were just 37 cases in children and in July this had risen to 77.

However, by August this had climbed to 280 child cases. By September, there were 1,006 child cases. The figures for the very start of the pandemic in March 2020, were only 42.

The highest number of cases for children from 0-18 were in the Dublin north city and county where 4,940 children and young people were diagnosed with the virus in this geographical area.

The second-highest group affected by the virus were in the Midlands, Louth, Meath Community Health Organisation area, where there were 4,252 cases.

The third highest childhood incidence of Covid-19 was in the Dublin south, Kildare and west Wicklow region – where there were 4,223 cases in this age group.

The HPSC has recorded 23 cases of PIMS-TS (Paediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome) in children.

The disease can affect the heart and has even led to some children being placed on ventilators.

Irish Independent