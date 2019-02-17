One in eight Irish motorists suspect they know an uninsured driver

One in eight Irish motorists speculate that they know an uninsured driver, an AA Roadwatch survey has shown.

Out of the 2,500 motorists that were surveyed, 191 of respondents said that they ‘strongly believe’ that they know at least one other motorist driving without insurance.

A further 129 motorists stated that they were ‘somewhat convinced’ that they know of at least one uninsured driver in their social circle.

72pc of those surveyed strongly agreed with supporting the introduction of a designated unit of the Gardaí tasked with investigating and policing incidents of insurance fraud.

“Similar technologies have been in use in the UK, Northern Ireland and elsewhere for a number of years,” commented Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs.

“But while other jurisdictions were keeping up with the times we were still asking gardaí to police uninsured driving with little more than a flashlight to check insurance discs on dark, gloomy nights,” he added.

Claims in relation to damage caused by uninsured drivers dropped by 8pc n the first half of 2018, according to the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland.

